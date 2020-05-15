SC decides to keep working during summer vacation, at least till June 19

Updated: May 15, 2020 15:27 IST

The Supreme Court has decided keep its summer vacation in abeyance till June 19 to make up for the loss in working hours due to Covid-19 lockdown.

The court will hear cases through video conferencing from May 18 till June 19.

The decision was taken after the Chief Justice of India (CJI), SA Bobde after considering the views of all the Supreme Court judges.

Official communication in this regard is likely to be issued by the court soon.

Supreme Court’s summer vacation was scheduled to commence on May 18 and Friday was expected to be the last working day of the top court. The court was to reopen on July 6. With the court now deciding to function till June 19, the CJI will take a call on the summer vacation later.

While many high courts have already cancelled their summer vacation to make up for the loss of working hours due to Covid-19 lockdown, the Supreme Court had not made any announcement in this regard till now.

The Supreme Court Bar Association led by President Dushyant Dave had passed resolutions expressing their willingness to work through the summer vacation and requested the CJI cancel the summer vacation.

The Supreme Court, which is under complete shutdown due to the Coronavirus threat, has been hearing only extremely urgent cases since March 23 via video conferencing without the personal presence of lawyers.

The top court had issued a circular on March 23 suspending entry of lawyers and litigants to the court premises and directing that only extremely urgent cases will be taken up for hearing through video conferencing during the lockdown period.

The video conferencing is conducted by the court through ‘Vidyo app’ which can be downloaded on mobile phones and desktop.