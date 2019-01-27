SC defers Ayodhya title suit hearing on Tuesday as one judge ‘unavailable’

The hearing of the Ayodhya title suit case in the Supreme Court on Tuesday has been deferred following the non-availability of one of the five judges on the constitution bench.

According to a notice issued by the Supreme Court on Sunday, the hearing on January 29 in the court of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi “stands cancelled” due to the non-availability of Justice S A Bobde.

There was no mention of any date for the next hearing.

Besides the CJI, the other judges on the bench are Justice D Y Chandrachud, Justice Ashok Bhushan and Justice S Abdul Nazeer.

Chief Justice Gogoi had on Friday reconstituted the bench hearing the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute.

A fresh notice uploaded on the Supreme Court’s official website showed that Justices Bhushan and Nazeer will be in the new five-judge constitution bench, which continues to be headed by the CJI and has Justices Bobde and Chandrachud as the other members.

The new bench has replaced the old one headed by the Chief Justice with probable chief justices of India as its members: Justices Bobde, N V Ramana, U U Lalit and Chandrachud.

