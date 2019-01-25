Supreme Court reconstitutes Ayodhya bench, with 2 new judges, case to be heard on Jan 29

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi has reconstituted the bench hearing the Ayodhya dispute case, which it is set to hear on January 29.

Justice Ashok Bhushan and Justice Abdul Nazeer have been added to the bench. The 5-judge bench will constitute the Chief Justice, Justice SA Bobde and Justice DY Chandrachud.

The Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case pending before the Supreme Court was expected to be heard in October, but the court pushed its hearing to January.

On January 4, the CJI said that a new bench would be constituted to hear the case. On January 10, Justice UU Lalit, one of the five judges of the Supreme Court constitution bench hearing the Ayodhya case, offered to opt out after a lawyer pointed out that he had represented one of the parties nearly two decades ago.

Hindu organisations claim that the disputed site in Ayodhya is the birthplace of Ram and that a mosque, the Babri Masjid, was constructed in the 16th century on the ruins of a temple that was demolished by the Mughals. The mosque was razed in December 1992 by Hindu karsevaks (volunteers).

The top court dismissed a fresh petition that asked it to give a reasoned ruling why the Ayodhya case is not being taken up on a “priority order”.

The postponement had led to demands from several right-wing groups affiliated to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party for a law or executive order to facilitate the building of a Ram temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a recent interview that his government would wait for the courts to rule on the case.

First Published: Jan 25, 2019 18:36 IST