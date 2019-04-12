‘You won’t let country live in peace’: SC junks plea to hold puja at Ayodhya

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a petition seeking permission to pray at the land adjoining the disputed site of Babri-Ram Janambhooi at Ayodhya, and advised the petitioner to ‘stop poking’ around with the issue.

“You will not let this country remain in peace. There will always be something,” a bench led by the Chief justice of India Ranjan Gogoi said. A petition challenging Allahabad high court order denying petitioners the right to pray and carry out religious activities in nine ancient temple around the disputed site in Ayodhya was filed in the court recently.

Pandit Amar Nath Misra had earlier approached the HC for permission to pray at the 67.7 acres are land acquired by the government after the demolition of the Babri Masjid in 1992. But the high court not only rejected Misra’s petition but also fined him ₹5 lakh for filing the petition.

On Friday, the top court upheld the fine on Misra. Last year, the Allahabad HC had dismissed a similar petition by a man wanting permission to offer namaz at the disputed site. The court had called the petition an attempt at cheap publicity and also slapped a fine of ₹5 lakh.

First Published: Apr 12, 2019 16:16 IST