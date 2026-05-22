SC refers Umar Khalid bail plea to larger bench, grants interim relief to 2 other accused in 2020 Delhi riots case

The Supreme Court on Friday granted six months of interim bail to two people accused in the Delhi riots case, while referring to a larger bench the issue of whether a person can be kept in custody for a long period and face delays in trial despite the strict bail limits set by law. A view of the Supreme Court of India (SCI) building, in New Delhi (ANI)

A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and PB Varale chose not to make any observations on the recent ruling delivered by a bench led by Justice BV Nagarathna. That ruling had criticised the January 5 judgment that denied bail to activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam.

Delhi Police had asked the court to place before a larger bench the legal question of whether long periods of imprisonment before trial and delays in proceedings can take precedence over the strict conditions for bail under anti-terror laws such as the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA).

The bench said the decision to refuse bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the Delhi riots case was made after assessing each accused individually and considering the role assigned to them. It said the ruling did not place Article 21 below other considerations.

The top court granted six months of interim bail to Abdul Khalid Saifi and Tasleem Ahmad in the Delhi riots case, subject to certain conditions.

It added that the prosecution could move for cancellation of bail if either of the two fails to follow the conditions laid down by the court.

The bench also directed that the matter be placed before Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant for setting up a suitable bench to deliver an authoritative ruling on the legal question involved.

With inputs from agencies