SC refuses to pass order on Congress plea on Yediyurappa’s video 

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 02:11 IST

The Supreme Court on Tuesday did not pass any orders on the plea of Karnataka Congress to take on record a viral video in which chief minister BS Yediyurappa is purportedly seen speaking about an alleged BJP role in the resignation of the 17 rebel legislators from the Congress and JD (S) that led to the fall of the HD Kumaraswamy government in July. In the video, Yediyurappa is purportedly seen responding to opposition within the party to the BJP giving tickets to the rebel MLAs for the scheduled December 5 bypolls in the assembly constituencies left vacant after they jumped ship.

A bench led by justice NV Ramana told senior counsel Kapil Sibal to wait for the court’s judgement. “Let us deliver the judgement,” the bench told Sibal when the senior counsel urged the bench to accept Karnataka Congress’s plea. “You have brought it our notice. Leave it. Let’s give the judgment,” the bench added.