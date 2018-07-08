SC ruling on Delhi also applies to Puducherry, CM Narayanasamy warns L-G Kiran Bedi

Puducherry chief minister V Narayanasamy on Saturday warned lieutenant governor Kiran Bedi that she would be dragged to the court if found violating the recent Supreme Court directions.

“The Supreme Court has said that the lieutenant governor does not have independent powers, but the lieutenant governor can act only as per the advice of an elected council of ministers. This judgment given for capital Delhi will completely apply to the union territory of Puducherry,” Narayanasamy told reporters.

“And if there are any violations contradicting the court order, I will pull the lieutenant governor and the officials concerned before the court of law,” Narayanasamy said.

He also made it clear that if the lieutenant governor has any doubts related to administrative files, Bedi can get it clarified from the officers or the elected council of ministers. The administration will be run by the chief minister’s office, he added.

Narayanasamy also urged the officers not to run the administration through social media and WhatsApp as they are not the official medium of the Puducherry government.

“The chief minister has recently warned officers not to attend the functions and inspections taken up by the governor. The administrative mess between the offices of chief minister and lieutenant governor is draining the officers,” rued an official with Puducherry government.

“We are caught between a devil and the deep sea,” the official quipped.

It may be noted that the SC in its recent ruling observed that the lieutenant governor is bound by the “aid and advice” of the elected government.