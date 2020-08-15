e-paper
SC seeks details of spectrum users of insolvent firms

SC seeks details of spectrum users of insolvent firms

A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra asked Shyam Divan, counsel representing the resolution professional of RCom, that if Reliance Jio has been using the spectrum with RCom and whether Jio can pay the adjusted gross revenue (AGR)-related dues of RCom.

india Updated: Aug 15, 2020 02:44 IST
Ishita Guha & Prathma Sharma
Ishita Guha & Prathma Sharma
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
While Reliance Jio is owned by Mukesh Ambani, RCom is led by his younger brother Anil Ambani.
         

The Supreme Court on Friday asked bankrupt telecom companies, including Reliance Communications Ltd (RCom), Aircel Group and Videocon Telecommunications Ltd, to furnish details of those using spectrum with insolvent firms. This came after RCom told the apex court that Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd has been using its spectrum.

A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra asked Shyam Divan, counsel representing the resolution professional of RCom, that if Reliance Jio has been using the spectrum with RCom and whether Jio can pay the adjusted gross revenue (AGR)-related dues of RCom. While Reliance Jio is owned by Mukesh Ambani, RCom is led by his younger brother Anil Ambani.

Divan said RCom is in asset-sharing agreement with Reliance Jio since 2016, and the DoT has been informed about the pact along with payment of required fee to use the spectrum. The bench said spectrum is government property and no debtor can come in the way of public interest. The next hearing in the case is on 17 August.

