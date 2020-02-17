e-paper
Home / India News / SC to hear petitions seeking removal of anti-CAA protestors from Shaheen Bagh

SC to hear petitions seeking removal of anti-CAA protestors from Shaheen Bagh

On, February 10, a two-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and also comprising Justice KM Joseph issued notices to the Centre, the Delhi government and the police over the protest.

india Updated: Feb 17, 2020 09:37 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
New Delhi
Supreme Court will on Monday hear petitions seeking directions to the Centre and others for removal of protestors from Delhi's Shaheen Bagh.
Supreme Court will on Monday hear petitions seeking directions to the Centre and others for removal of protestors from Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh.(Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
         

Supreme Court will on Monday hear petitions seeking directions to the Centre and others for removal of protestors from Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh.

On, February 10, a two-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and also comprising Justice KM Joseph issued notices to the Centre, the Delhi government and the police over the protest.

The court was hearing two petitions seeking clearance of Shaheen Bagh, Kalindi Kunj road where the protest is going for nearly two months.

During the hearing, Justice Kaul expressed discontent on the ongoing protest and said: “Protest has been going on for a long time, how can you block a public road?”

The Shaheen Bagh area of Delhi had lately gained nationwide attention due to a continued anti-CAA sit-in by people, especially Muslim women against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Population Register and National Register of Citizens.

The PIL, filed by Nand Kishore Garg and Amit Sahni through their lawyer Shashank Deo Sudhi earlier last week, sought appropriate directions to the Centre and others for removal of protestors from Shaheen Bagh near Kalindi Kunj.

It stated that people in Shaheen Bagh are illegally protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) 2019, by blocking the common and public road connecting Delhi to Noida.

The petition seeks appropriate direction to the respondents, including the Union of India (UOI) for laying down detailed, comprehensive and exhaustive guidelines relating to outright restrictions for holding protest/agitation leading to obstruction of the public place.

