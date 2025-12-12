SC turns down 2024 Mumbai BMW hit-and-run accused Mihir Shah’s bail plea

The Supreme Court on Friday turned down the bail plea of July 2024 Mumbai BMW hit-and-run accused Mihir Shah, 24, saying “such boys” need to be taught a lesson. The accused challenged the November 21 Bombay high court order denying him bail. (ANI)

“Parents are responsible. We have not been able to train our wards,” said a bench of justices Dipankar Datta and AG Masih, as it heard Shah’s appeal challenging the November 21 Bombay high court order denying him bail.

The bench noted that Shah belongs to a wealthy family and his businessman father, Rajesh Shah, is a former leader of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. “What does he do? He comes home late at night in a Mercedes, parks it in the shed, takes the BMW, crashes it, and goes absconding. In this case, let him be inside,” the bench said.

Senior advocate Rebecca John, who appeared for the accused, acknowledged that the facts of the case “are a bit unpalatable”.

Mihir Shah was allegedly speeding on Mumbai’s Worli Sea Face Road in July 2024 when the BMW hit a couple on a scooter. Despite hearing their screams, Mihir Shah allegedly kept driving. Pradeep Nakhwa, who was driving the scooter, survived as he fell off the bonnet. His wife died, and her body was dragged for almost two kilometres.

John told the Supreme Court that the high court permitted Mihir Shah to seek bail after the evidence of the key witnesses was recorded. The bench suggested, “In that case, you may withdraw.” The bench allowed the request to withdraw the bail plea.

Nakhwa told police that a person aged 20-25 drove the BMW, as the blame was sought to be placed on the Shah family’s driver, accompanying the accused at the time of the accident.

Police found that Mihir Shah was drunk while speeding. He was arrested two days after the accident. His father and the driver were arrested for shielding him and arranging his escape.

The high court rejected Mihir Shah’s bail plea, citing the nature, gravity, and seriousness of the offence, his conduct, the apprehension of influencing witnesses, and tampering with evidence. It referred to his young age and the period spent in custody and allowed Mihir Shah to renew his bail plea after the trial court records evidence.

Mihir Shah faces a maximum punishment of life imprisonment under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder).