SC upheld democratic values, says Sharad Pawar; BJP ‘ready’ for trust vote

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 13:25 IST

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar welcomed the Supreme Court’s verdict on Maharashtra and said the court had upheld democratic values and constitutional principles.

“I am grateful to Hon’ble SC for upholding democratic values and constitutional principles. It’s heartening that the Maharashtra verdict came on the Constitution Day, a tribute to Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar!” Pawar tweeted.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered a floor test in the Maharashtra legislature before 5 pm on Wednesday, with the conditions that the vote of confidence should be telecast live, and secret ballot should not be allowed. The court also ordered appointment of a protem speaker before the floor test.

Minutes after the Supreme Court verdict, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders said they are ready to prove majority on the floor of the house. “We respect the court order. We are ready to prove majority,” said Chandrakant Patil, Maharashtra BJP president.

Former chief minister and senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan demanded Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s resignation.

“I thank the Supreme Court for holding the dignity of the constitution of India high on Constitution Day. I thank the leaders from all the three parties who put up the show of unity of 162 legislators yesterday. The majority would be proved on the floor of the house tomorrow. I urge chief minister Devendra Fadnavis to resign immediately,” Chavan said.

Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut said the court ruling is a “victory of truth” and it shows that “truth still prevails in our courts.”

“We are ready to prove our majority in 30 minutes, the court has given 30 hours,” Raut added.

NCP leader and Sharad Pawar’s daughter Supriya Sule tweeted: “Satyamev Jayate. I thank the honorable Supreme Court for the verdict. I am happy and completely satisfied. Whatever has to happen in this world, has to be fair, transparent, and honest.”