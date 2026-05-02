‘Scary as hell’: Priyanka Chaturvedi reacts to ‘extremely severe alert’ buzz on phones, govt clarifies

Multiple mobile phones made an eerie buzzing sound at around 11.40am today. It wasn't your phone glitching, neither was it an emergency alert message as well. Women show their mobile phones after receiving an alert message as the Government of India formally launched its indigenous Cell Broadcast emergency alert system. (PTI)

The alert text sent to almost all mobile phones across the country was a ‘test message’ sent by the government of India testing instant disaster alerting service. However, the buzz sparked alarm and got people confused as to what had actually happened.

The message was titled ‘Extremely severe alert’ and was followed by the text: “India, launches Cell Broadcast using indigenous technology, for instant disaster alerting service for its citizens. Alert citizens, safe nation. No action is required by the public upon receipt of this message. This is a test message. - Government of India.”

‘Scary as hell’ But by the time people read the message, it did trigger some amount of panic and paranoia. Social media was also abuzz with reactions following the alarm sound on mobile phones which got people quite scared, even if briefly.

Many political leaders also took to social media and said how ‘alarmed’ they were upon receiving the alert message.

Also read: Did your phone beep loudly with an emergency alert today? Here’s why the government sent it

Among the political leaders who reacted on social media about the alert text was Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi.

“That alarm was scary as hell and caused panic. A small message of preparedness for expecting such system tests on our phones would have been helpful. And not once but twice,” she wrote on X.