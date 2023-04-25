Home / India News / Chinese defence minister Shangfu to visit India to attend SCO meet

PTI |
Apr 25, 2023 04:21 PM IST

Gen. Li’s India visit is regarded significant as it comes amid the vexed standoff between armies of India and China in eastern Ladakh.

China on Tuesday announced that its Defence Minister General Li Shangfu will visit India this week to attend the meeting of SCO defence ministers from April 27 during which he is expected to hold talks with his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh on ending the prolonged eastern Ladakh standoff which has severely strained bilateral ties.

Chinese Defence Minister Li Shangfu. (File/ AFP)
Considered as a close associate of Chinese President Xi Jinping, Gen. Li’s India visit is regarded significant as it comes amid the vexed standoff between armies of India and China in eastern Ladakh since May 2020.

“Upon invitation, Chinese State Councillor and Defence Minister General Li Shangfu will attend the meeting of the Council of Defense Ministers of the Member States of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in New Delhi, India, from April 27-28” China's Ministry of National Defence (MND) said in a statement.

“During the meeting, General Li will address the conference and meet with the heads of delegations from relevant countries to communicate and exchange views on the issues of international and regional situation, as well as defence and security cooperation”, the statement said.

Gen. Li is widely expected to hold a bilateral meeting with Defence Minister Singh and discuss the progress of the military and diplomatic talks to resolve the festering standoff.

china defence minister india new delhi rajnath singh xi jinping sco summit live + 5 more
Tuesday, April 25, 2023
