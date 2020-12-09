e-paper
Home / India News / Scooty owner in Odisha fined Rs 26000 for letting minor ride it, bike seized

Scooty owner in Odisha fined Rs 26000 for letting minor ride it, bike seized

Odisha state transport authority has recently made helmet compulsory for pillion riders and warned that driving licence of riders will be suspended if they are found without a helmet.

india Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 15:06 IST
Debabrata Mohanty
Debabrata Mohanty
Hindustan Times, Bhubaneswar
Rs 26,000 fine levied on a scooty owner in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar on Wednesday for letting a minor drive the vehicle.
Rs 26,000 fine levied on a scooty owner in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar on Wednesday for letting a minor drive the vehicle. (Sourced)
         

Odisha police on Wednesday fined a person with Rs 26,000 for letting a minor ride his scooty in violation of the Motor Vehicle Act, 2019.

Officials said the minor boy was found riding the scooty with a pillion rider in Khandagiri area in Bhubaneswar this morning and penalised Rs 26,000. The two-wheeler is owned by one Niranjan Dash.

While Rs 25,000 fine was imposed on the scooty owner for letting a juvenile ride the bike in violation of the MV Act, another Rs 1,000 was levied as the minor did not wear a helmet.

The two-wheeler was also seized under Section 207 of MV Act as the rider did not have a driving license.

In February this year, the father of a minor in Odisha was issued a challan of Rs 42,500 for letting his son ride his scooty in violation of several sections of MV Act including not wearing a helmet.

Also Read: Odisha Lokayukta orders probe into alleged scam in purchase of PPE kits

The penalty comprised Rs 500 for General Offence, Rs 5,000 for allowing person to drive a vehicle without valid/proper driving licence, Rs 5,000 for driving against the flow of traffic, Rs 1,000 for more than two persons riding a two-wheeler, Rs 1,000 for riding without helmet and Rs 25,000 under offences by Juveniles under Motor Vehicles Act 2019.

Nudged by the SC committee on road safety, the state transport authority (STA) has recently made helmet compulsory for pillion riders and warned that driving licence of riders will be suspended if the pillion riders are caught without helmets. The government would also penalise those talking on mobile phones while driving or driving against the flow of traffic.

