‘Scribbles to scholars’: Kerala marks Dussehra with sacred Vidyarambham | All about this ritual

As India celebrates Vijayadashami, Kerala observes a deeply rooted tradition known as Vidyarambham, a ceremony that marks a child's formal initiation into the world of learning and education. Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar initiated many children into the world of letters at the Raj Bhavan on the occasion of Vidyarambham.(X)

Thousands of toddlers were initiated into the world of letters in temples across Kerala, where the 'Vidyarambham' was held on Thursday, marking the culmination of the nine-day-long annual Navratri festival.

At the Saraswathi Devi Temple in Kerala's Poojapura, families gathered early on Dussehra morning to participate in this ritual.

Visuals that went viral on social media show some children -- usually aged two to three years -- crying or smiling during the ritual. Others were silent and curious, as scholars, writers, teachers, priests, and other prominent figures in society made them write their first letters of learning, starting with the mantra.

Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar initiated many children into the world of letters at the Raj Bhavan, where elaborate arrangements were made for the ceremony.

"Kerala has a rich tradition of celebrating #Vijayadasami by initiating kids into the world of letters. Raj Bhavan also followed this tradition with Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar himself performing the #vidyarambham today," the Raj Bhavan said in a Facebook post.

What is the Vidyarambham ritual?

As part of this ritual, young children are assisted in writing their very first letters, traditionally in rice grains or sand placed on a brass plate under the guidance of elders, often teachers, priests, or elderly family members.

Vidyarambham reflects Kerala's reverence for knowledge, aligning with the worship of Goddess Saraswathi, the Hindu deity of wisdom and learning.

The ritual typically sees toddlers tracing the Malayalam letters "Hari Sree...", believed to be an invocation of prosperity in education.

Vijayadasami is observed as the day of 'Vidyarambham', the beginning of learning, in the southern state.

Temples, especially those dedicated to Saraswathi, the goddess of learning and art, witness a heavy rush on this day. Well-known shrines like the Sri Padmanabhaswamy Temple and the Guruvayur Sree Krishna Swamy Temple also saw a heavy influx of devotees.