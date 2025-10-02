Pune: Marigold flowers, an essential part of festive decorations and rituals, are in huge demand across the city on Dussehra, which is celebrated today. However, this year’s celebrations are coinciding with a sharp dip in supply, as heavy rains across Maharashtra have damaged large portions of flower farms, leading to a significant spike in prices. Marigold prices surge on Dussehra as heavy rains disrupt supply

Raghunath Shinde, a flower farmer from Junnar, said, “This year’s unseasonal and heavy rainfall destroyed nearly 60 per cent of my marigold crop. The flowers that survived are either wet or damaged, which fetch very low prices. Only a small portion of good-quality flowers remain, and those are being sold at higher rates.”

“For farmers like us, the losses are huge. We wait for this festive season to recover costs, but instead, we are struggling,” said Shinde.

Sunita Patole, a flower vendor at Mandai, said, “People want marigolds for Dussehra at any cost. But since farmers have limited good-quality stock, the rates have gone up by nearly 40 per cent. The wet flowers are being sold cheaply, around ₹80–100 per kilo, while the good-quality dry ones are fetching up to ₹130–160 per kilo. Many customers complain, but we are only passing on the prices set by farmers and wholesalers.”

For citizens, the price difference has been noticeable, but the cultural significance of marigolds during Dussehra leaves little room to compromise. Anjali Deshpande, a homemaker from Kothrud, shared, “Every year we decorate our home and vehicles with marigolds on Dussehra. It is a tradition we cannot skip. This time, I had to pay nearly double for good flowers. It is costly, but for the festival, we cannot avoid buying them.”