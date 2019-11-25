e-paper
Scuffle between Congress MPs and marshals in Parliament protest over Maharashtra

The Congress has complained to the Lok Sabha Speaker that the marshals who were pushing MPs back from near the well had “manhandled them”.

india Updated: Nov 25, 2019 16:47 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Congress President Sonia Gandhi with senior party leaders leads a protest against Maharashtra government formation issue, at Parliament premises in New Delhi, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019.
Congress President Sonia Gandhi with senior party leaders leads a protest against Maharashtra government formation issue, at Parliament premises in New Delhi, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019.(Sanjeev Verma/Hindustan Times)
         

The Lok Sabha opened to scenes of ruckus with a Congress-led agitation over the revocation of the President’s rule in Maharashtra leading to adjournment of the lower House twice and a scuffle with marshals when members tried to push their way into the Speaker’s well.

The house began with Speaker calling out the name of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi who had a question listed for an oral answer seeking “details of assistance released under the special central assistance to tribal sub-scheme, state-wise”.

Gandhi rose to say: “I wanted to ask a question in the House but it doesn’t make any sense to ask a question right now as democracy has been murdered in this country.”

Even before the Speaker called out Gandhi, Congress members entered shouting slogans such as, “Samvidhan ki Hatya Bandh Karo (stop the killing of Constitution) and “Stop the Murder of Democracy”.

Protesting Congress members held large banners and placards, demonstrating for close to 20 minutes before the first adjournment was declared by the Speaker.

When the house reconvened at 12, a scuffle broke out between Congress members who resisted several house marshals trying to remove them.

Speaker Om Birla ordered the removal of two Congress members -- Hibi Eden and TN Prathapan -- who were holding a big banner that read : “Stop murder of democracy”. The House was then adjourned again till 2 pm.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury alleged that women MPs were roughed up. Earlier, Congress president Sonia Gandhi led the protests in the Parliament complex.

