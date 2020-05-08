e-paper
Scuffle breaks out between CPI-M workers, police during protest against state govt’s decision of opening liquor shops

On Monday, the Tamil Nadu government had announced the opening of TASMAC outlets (state-run liquor shops) in all areas except in containment zones.

india Updated: May 08, 2020 16:54 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Harshita Singh
Madurai
Tamil Nadu, May 07 (ANI): People buy liquor at a local wine shop after relaxation in lockdown rules, amid nationwide lockdown, in Thiruvalangadu near Thiruvallur district.(ANI)
         

A scuffle broke out between protestors including the Communist Party of India (Marxist) workers and police in Madurai on Friday during an agitation against the state government’s decision to open liquor shops amid lockdown.

Women were leading the protest and some joined the protest with their children.

Also read: Tamil Nadu sees liquor sales of Rs 150 crore on day 1 of reopening

On Monday, the Tamil Nadu government had announced the opening of TASMAC outlets (state-run liquor shops) in all areas except in containment zones.

DMK and its allies had on May 6 released a joint statement, announcing that they will wear black as a symbol of protest and raise slogans against the state and central governments “on their failure in handling Covid-19 situation”.

Also read: CPI(M) demands action against Shimla admn for violating rules on Covid

“Condemning the opening of the liquor shops, we are going to wear black tomorrow in our respective homes at 10 am and raise slogans against AIADMK government saying ‘AIADMK government has failed in curtailing coronavirus’,” the statement had said.

