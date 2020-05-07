e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / CPI(M) demands action against Shimla admn for violating rules on Covid

CPI(M) demands action against Shimla admn for violating rules on Covid

The party said that the district administration violated norms of cremating bodies of Covid-19 patients set up by WHO.

chandigarh Updated: May 07, 2020 19:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
Kashimiri porters walk on a road during the complete lockdown imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus, in Shimla, Thursday, March 26, 2020.
Kashimiri porters walk on a road during the complete lockdown imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus, in Shimla, Thursday, March 26, 2020. (PTI)
         

Communist Party of India (Marxists) has demanded the state government to conduct an inquiry against the district administration for not following the protocol of the Union health ministry for cremating a 21-year-old Covid-19 patient who succumbed to the disease.

CPI(M) has also demanded the state government to strictly follow the World Health Organisation (WHO) norms.

CPI(M) said that the cremation took place hastily and the district administration violated norms of cremating bodies of Covid-19 patients set up by WHO.

CPI(M) leader Sanjay Chauhan said that this proves that state government is not fully prepared to combat coronavirus and now they are trying to hide their shortcomings by passing the buck.

He said that in the last few days, the state government has been allowing entry of thousands of people coming from outside by issuing entry passes, but they are not following the protocol regarding testing and quarantine. The state government should have made enough arrangements for testing these people and should have set up quarantine centres at a local level with all basic requirements so that infected individuals could have been identified immediately.

But due to their negligence, five new Covid-19 positive cases and one fatality has been reported in the last two days.

