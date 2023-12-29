close_game
SDRF rescues man trapped in 35-foot-deep well in J-K's Baramulla

ANI |
Dec 29, 2023 08:27 AM IST

Officials of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) rescued a 45-year-old man trapped in a 35-foot-deep well in Tangmarg village here on Thursday.

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 29 (ANI): Officials of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) rescued a 45-year-old man trapped in a 35-foot-deep well in Tangmarg village here on Thursday.

As per officials, the man was trapped in the well for over nine hours.

"A rescue operation was carried out by the SDRF team to save a 45-year-old man who was trapped for 9 hours in a 35-foot-deep well in north Kashmir's Tangmarg village in Baramulla district," SDRF officials said.

Earlier in June this year, seven labourers trapped in the flooded Ujh river in Kathua district were rescued by the SDRF team.

The labourers were stranded in the Ujh River, flooded after heavy rainfall lashed hilly areas, an SDRF official had said.

The labourers, who went fishing in the river, were stranded before being rescued with the assistance of locals, he added. (ANI)

