Secret Bengaluru: 25 things to try this R-Day

Republic Day is coming up and preparations at every stadium in Bengaluru are in full swing. The Indian Republic is so gloriously varied and vibrant, which got me thinking about my own city. Today, Bengaluru is known for its startups, IT companies and billionaires. However, there is another Bengaluru, hiding in plain sight between the Porsches and power couples. Here below is a list of "Secret Bangalore" suggestions, in honour of India's 75th Republic Day.

1. Drink coconut water from the seller adjacent to the Conrad Hotel. This physically challenged coconut seller has been at the site for decades.

2. Have a kachori at Sudha Chaats on Berlie Street. Run by a mother-and-son, and open in the early evening, this humble eatery serves bajjis, kachoris or samosas to a loyal customer base. Also try Gullu’s chaats on Serpentine Road, Tikki Adda in Jayanagar, Bangarpet chaats in Domlur, Naidu chaats in Basaveshwara Nagar, Gangotree in Chalukya Circle, Kedias Fun Food in Jayanagar -- try the rasgulla chaat here, and Sri Sairam Chaats and Juice in Malleshwaram. The flavours are all slightly different but all promise hygiene and taste.

3. Fresh juices are a very Bangalore thing. Try the juices in edible carved fruit bowls at Eat Raja – outlets in Jayanagar, Malleshwaram and TC Palya, all promising a “zero-waste” juice.

4. Go to Sri Raghavendra Stores in Malleshwaram for idli, vada and chutney (no sambar) and Shavige (vermicelli) bhaath.

5. Visit Accurate Demolisher and Furniture in St. John’s Church Road opposite Coles Park. Like many antique shops, wander inside for an Alice in Wonderland effect -- from chairs to Chinese vases, lacquer trays to fake apple trees. Talk to the owner, Iqbal, for tales of old Bangalore.

6. Koramangala is known for its giant micro-breweries and roads lined with coffee roasters. But right near Koramangala police station is a lane lined with stalls serving hearty homely food, including momos.

7. Go to Desi Trust, a store near South End Circle. Founded by distinguished theatre people who care for handloom and craft such as M.S. Sathyu, Prasanna, and Jayanthi Marulasiddappa among others, this is a great store to visit for authentic handloom products.

8. Stationary stores abound all over Bangalore, but visit the roads parallel to Ibrahim Sahib street for Italian paper that you can get custom-cut to fit your Hermes diary as I have done. Thick paper, bespoke size, what’s not to like.

9. Bangalore has a large community of fountain pen lovers. Nitin Pai, co-founder of Takshashila Institution told me about Rathnam Pens, used by Mahatma Gandhi. I ordered one. Unfortunately it leaked. But I buy fountain pen inks of various colours at RBK Pens near Church Street.

10. V.S. & Sons bookstore is to Basavanagudi what Book Worm and Blossoms bookstores are to Church street.

11. Any store with the word “Condiments” in its name ought to be visited. You never know what you will get there, but they will likely be authentic Kannadiga delicacies. Try Manjunatha Condiments in DVG Road and Srinivasa Condiments (Subbamma Stores) near Gandhi Bazaar.

12. To live in Bangalore and not eat a bajji singles you out as an immigrant. Try Vinayaka Bajji in NR Colony, Basavanagudi for Kundapura style capsicum or onion bajji. Try Annapoorneshwari Bajji Centre in Jayanagar.

13. South Bangaloreans have an affection for Kundapura as a haven for great food. Anywhere you find Kundapura masala, buy it. Anywhere you find jackfruit-leaf kadubu, buy it. Anywhere you find Coorg coffee, buy it.

14. Siddoji & Sons has been selling clothes in DVG Road, Basavanagudi since 1925. It is where you go if you want to buy 20 well-priced sarees of good quality. The same applies to Girija Silks in Malleshwaram.

15. SN Refreshments or Shankara Narayana Refreshments in JP Nagar is like many beloved darshinis of Bangalore—the place to go for hot idlis, vadas, kesaribhath and dosa. There are others like this all over Bangalore—Veena Stores in Malleshwaram, Brahmins in Chamarajpet, and Adigas in Ulsoor.

16. If Japanese food is your favourite, go to Azuki, widely favoured as Bangalore’s best Japanese.

17. Windmills Craftworks in Whitefield is the original stomping ground for mixing music and beer. Check out the listings and definitely go if there is jazz on.

18. If you are a gadget nerd, go to the Samsung Experience Centre at the Bangalore Opera House for sleek gadgets in a historical setting.

19. The Bangalore International Centre and Rangashankara are at different sides of the city but always have something going on.

20. Hatworks Boulevard is an oasis on Cunningham Road. There are designer stores, restaurants and best of all, green spaces.

21. Indiranagar is full of restaurants. Consider a coffee crawl beginning with Humble Bean—try the cold brew tasting flight.

22. Nandi Hills is a cliché but go with a group for the Skandagiri sunrise trek.

23. Organised by Pachaak, the New India Lodge 1950s is an immersive theatre and food experience. Visit the Instagram page of Urbanauts to find out details of current and upcoming shows.

24. The Rezwan Razak Museum of Indian Paper Money is a place I have been wanting to go to.

25. Hug the fig tree in Cubbon Park or the giant silk cotton tree in Lalbagh.

(Shoba Narayan is Bengaluru-based award-winning author. She is also a freelance contributor who writes about art, food, fashion and travel for a number of publications)