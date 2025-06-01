Pawan Kalyan condemns Sharmishta Panoli's arrest: ‘Secularism must be a two-way street’

Andhra Pradesh deputy chief minister Pawan Kalyan on Saturday condemned the arrest of influencer Sharmishta Panoli by the West Bengal police over an allegedly communal video, saying that “secularism must be a two-way street”. Andhr Pradesh deputy CM Pawan Kalyan urged the West Bengal Police to act “justly” and said that while "blasphemy must be condemned," secularism should not be wielded as a “shield”.

He urged the West Bengal Police to act “justly” and said that while "blasphemy must be condemned," secularism should not be wielded as a “shield”.

“During Operation Sindoor, Sharmista, a law student, spoke out, her words regrettable and hurtful to some. She owned her mistake, deleted the video and apologised. The WB Police swiftly acted, taking action against Sharmistha. But what about the deep, searing pain inflicted upon millions when elected leaders, MPs of TMC, mock Sanatana Dharma? Where is the outrage when our faith is called 'Gandha Dharm'? Where is their apology? Where is their swift arrest?” Pawan Kalyan questioned in a post on X.

The actor-turned-politician further said, “Blasphemy must be condemned, always! Secularism isn't a shield for some and a sword for others. It must be a two-way street. West Bengal Police, the nation is watching. Act justly for all. #IstandwithSharmistha. #EqualJustice”

What do we know about Sharmishta's arrest

Social media influencer Sharmishta Panoli was arrested by Kolkata Police from Gurugram in Haryana for allegedly sharing a communal video that triggered significant outrage online.

The controversy stems from a now-deleted Instagram video in which Panoli had criticised Bollywood celebrities for staying silent on “Operation Sindoor.” According to police sources, the clip was widely circulated and drew accusations of promoting hate speech. Following intense trolling and threats in the comments, Panoli removed the video and issued a public apology.

Despite the apology, an FIR had already been registered in Kolkata. Authorities said multiple attempts were made to serve legal notices to Panoli and her family.

When those efforts failed, a court issued an arrest warrant, leading to her late-night detention in Gurugram on Friday.

She was presented before a local court and subsequently taken to Kolkata on transit remand, according to The Indian Express.

Police sources confirmed that Panoli has been booked under sections 196(1)(a) (promoting enmity between groups based on religion or community), 299 (acts intended to outrage religious feelings), 352 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace), and 353(1)(c) (inciting public mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

After the incident, Panoli made her Instagram account private and deleted posts from her other handles. In a May 15 story highlight, she issued an unconditional apology, stating she never meant to hurt anyone’s religious sentiments.