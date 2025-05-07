Security mock drills across India today: What's open and what's closed

To determine civil defence preparedness during the time of crisis, security mock drills will be conducted across India on Wednesday as directed by the Union Home Ministry. The directions came on Monday amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan after the April 22 Pahalgam attack in Kashmir that killed 26 people, mostly tourists. A rehearsal mock drill conducted by the Local NGO and scout volunteers at the Bara Tooti Chowk in Sadar Bazar Market in New Delhi, India, on Tuesday, May 6, 2025.(RAJ K RAJ/HT)

Hours ahead of the planned security drills across India, Indian security forces caught Pakistan unawares and conducted ‘Operation Sindoor’, striking nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) during the early hours of Wednesday.

Amid escalating security risks, it becomes crucial to review whether districts across India are prepared for it. Indian metro cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai are among the most vulnerable locations identified in India, along with cities that have vital installations such as nuclear plants, refineries and more.

In most locations, security drills are likely to be conducted at 4 pm, however, timings may change in different districts.

Here’s what opened and what’s not for security drills-

All educational institutions including schools, and colleges across India will stay open on May 7 in most areas. However, schools in parts of some states such as Jammu and Kashmir and Rajasthan have been shut following ‘Operation Sindoor’. In Rajasthan, all schools in four border districts have been closed following air strikes in Pakistan by Indian forces.

Banks will mostly remain open on Wednesday. All public transport services such as metros, buses, trains and flights will also run as scheduled. However, some airports have been closed on Wednesday after India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’.

Essential services such as hospitals, emergency response teams, and utilities will also remain fully functional.

What’s the objective of mock drills

The primary objectives of the mock drill include assessment of the effectiveness of air raid warning systems, operationalisation of hotline/radio communication links with the Indian Air Force, testing of the functionality of control rooms and shadow control rooms and training of civilians, students, etc., on civil defence aspects to protect themselves in the event of a hostile attack.