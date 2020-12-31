e-paper
Tuesday, Dec 31, 2019
Security tightened, restrictions to be imposed in capital on New Year's eve

Security tightened, restrictions to be imposed in capital on New Year’s eve

Traffic will be restricted and regulated in and around Connaught Place and India Gate areas, the police said on Monday.

india Updated: Dec 31, 2019 00:36 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Security has been tightened across the national capital to maintain law and order situation on New Year’s Eve, the police said.
Security has been tightened across the national capital to maintain law and order situation on New Year’s Eve, the police said.(Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)
         

Security has been tightened across the national capital to maintain law and order situation on New Year’s Eve, the police said, adding that traffic restrictions will be imposed in some parts of central Delhi on Tuesday.

Traffic will be restricted and regulated in and around Connaught Place and India Gate areas, the police said on Monday. No vehicular traffic will be allowed in the outer, middle and inner circle of Connaught Place from 8pm. Delhi Metro services, too, will be affected and the exit gates of Rajiv Chowk station will be closed after 9pm on Tuesday. The movement of buses heading towards CP, where a large crowd normally gathers on December 31, will be diverted from 7pm.

Police presence in the Capital will be maximised while additional forces — including Central Armed Police Forces — will be deployed to bolster security.

Special arrangements have been made for celebrations in New Delhi district, which includes heavy footfall places such as CP, Khan Market, India Gate, ‘C’ Hexagon and Rajpath, the police said.

