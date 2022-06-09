Home / India News / Security up after al-Qaeda warns of attacks amid row over Prophet remarks
india news

Security up after al-Qaeda warns of attacks amid row over Prophet remarks

An official of the ministry of home affairs said the intelligence agencies were checking the authenticity of the threats.
The government has maintained that the controversial views belong to a few fringe elements only and do not represent those of the government of India. (AP)
The government has maintained that the controversial views belong to a few fringe elements only and do not represent those of the government of India. (AP)
Published on Jun 09, 2022 12:35 AM IST
Copy Link
ByAgencies, Lucknow

India has tightened public security after terror outfit al-Qaeda in the Sub-continent (AQIS) threatened to carry out attacks in Delhi, Mumbai, Uttar Pradesh over remarks made by former spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Nupur Sharma on Prophet Mohammed, officials aware of the matter said on Wednesday.

Also Read | Al-Qaeda threatens India and Bangladesh, the suspect is Pakistan

An official of the ministry of home affairs said the intelligence agencies were checking the authenticity of the threats.

 

“We have also ordered state police to ensure public gatherings or protests are not allowed as they could be targeted,” news agency Reuters quoted a senior home ministry official as saying on condition of anonymity.

Also Read | Sena MP's message to West Asia after Al-Qaeda threat: No religion is so fragile…

The government has maintained that the controversial views belong to a few fringe elements only and do not represent those of the government of India. It also “categorically rejected” the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) statement slamming India as “unwarranted and narrow-minded”. Earlier, the BJP suspended spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled media in-charge, Naveen Jindal, over the remarks.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
al-qaeda india prophet mohammad + 1 more
al-qaeda india prophet mohammad
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 09, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out