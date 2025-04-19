Seelampur murder case: ‘Lady don’ Zikra sent to 2-day police custody

Zikra, known as the ‘Lady Don’, was sent to two days' police custody on Saturday after being arrested in connection with the murder of a 17-year-old boy in Delhi’s Seelampur area. Delhi Police arrests Zikra also known as 'Lady don' in connection with the murder of a 17-year-old boy at Seelampur area, in New Delhi on Saturday.(ANI - X)

Police told the court they needed her custody to trace the other accused and recover the weapon used in the crime, ANI reported.

Investigators said Zikra’s cousins, Sahil and Dilshad, allegedly stabbed the boy, Kunal. Both are currently absconding, and efforts to trace them are ongoing.

During questioning, Zikra told police that in November last year, her cousin Sahil was attacked by two boys, Lala and Shambhu, who were friends of Kunal. Although Kunal was present, his name wasn’t included in the FIR as he was a minor.

Zikra and Sahil believed Kunal was responsible for the attack and decided to take revenge.

The Delhi Police have formed ten teams to track down and arrest the remaining accused. Officers are reviewing CCTV footage to identify their escape routes and are conducting raids across various locations in Delhi.

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta assured that justice would be served in the case of 17-year-old Kunal, who was fatally stabbed and later declared dead at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital.

“I have spoken to the Police Commissioner regarding the murder of 17-year-old Kunal. He was attacked with knives and rushed to Jai Prakash Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival,” Gupta informed reporters.

Meanwhile, the victim’s mother expressed concern, stating she had not received any updates from the police and accused the authorities of aiding the culprits' escape.

The tragic incident took place in the J Block area of Seelampur, where Kunal was killed.

Who is Zikra, the ‘lady don’?

Zikra, a resident of Seelampur, had previously been imprisoned under the Arms Act but was released just 15 days before the murder. Known for carrying a gun with her at all times, she had earned a reputation for her involvement in criminal activities.

She also worked as a bouncer for Zoya, the wife of the jailed gangster Hashim Baba. Reports suggest that Zikra lived with Zoya until the latter was imprisoned in a drug-related case. Following Zoya's arrest, it is believed that Zikra was attempting to form her own gang.

With ANI inputs