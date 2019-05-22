Seers plan Ayodhya meeting in June over Ram temple

Saints from across the country will converge in Ayodhya on June 3 to discuss the construction of the Ram temple at a meeting convened by the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas, a body of saints that spearheads the Ram Mandir movement and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), a right wing Hindu organisation.

The proposals finalised at the meet will be put up before the saints at an open platform on the last day of the nine-day-long birthday celebrations (June 7 to June 15) of Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, head of Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will be a part of the inaugural event. “Saints from all across the country will assemble in Ayodhya on June 3 for a meeting to discuss the Ram Mandir issue,” said Mahant Kamal Nayan Das, senior member of the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas and successor of Mahant Nritya Gopal Das.

The Supreme Court, in March, had appointed a three-member mediation panel to resolve the age-old Ayodhya dispute within eight weeks. The deadline was extended for another three more months, till August 15, by the court, earlier this month.

First Published: May 22, 2019 04:31 IST