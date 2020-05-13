e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 13, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Self-reliant India does not mean we will become isolationist country: Nirmala Sitharaman

Self-reliant India does not mean we will become isolationist country: Nirmala Sitharaman

India has the capability and entrepreneurship to built capabilities and help the world, the Finance Minister said in the briefing.

india Updated: May 13, 2020 17:32 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
New Delhi
Sitharaman was addressing reporters about Rs 20 lakh crore economic package announced by the Prime Minister earlier.
Sitharaman was addressing reporters about Rs 20 lakh crore economic package announced by the Prime Minister earlier.(Screen grab)
         

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday sought to clear the air around Prime Minister’s self-reliance call, saying it does not mean that India will look only inwards and become an “isolationist” country.

She said that the call talks about a confident India which can rest on its strengths and also contribute to the globe.

India has the capability and entrepreneurship to built capabilities and help the world, the minister added.

Also read: FM announces Rs 3 lakh crore collateral free automatic loan for MSMEs

“Certainly when he (Prime Minister) says ‘aatmanirbhar’ Bharat, it is not to look inwards and cut India to become an isolationist country. “It certainly talks about a confident India which can rest on its strengths and also be able to contribute to the globe, the way in which the Prime Minister rightly pointed out the production of PPEs (personal protective equipment), and masks and also ventillators has rapidly grown within these 40 days to an extent,” she said, while addressing reporters here about Rs 20 lakh crore economic package.

Modi on Tuesday announced a Rs 20 lakh crore economic stimulus package on Tuesday and urged citizens to “buy local” to make India self-reliant.

His call was seen as a turn towards protectionism. Sitharaman also said the Rs 20 lakh crore economic package is to spur growth and build a self-reliant India.

tags
top news
TDS on non-salaried income reduced by 25%, last date for returns extended
TDS on non-salaried income reduced by 25%, last date for returns extended
Due date for all income tax returns extended to November 30: FM
Due date for all income tax returns extended to November 30: FM
Employers, employees contribution to EPF reduced to 10%, announces FM Sitharaman
Employers, employees contribution to EPF reduced to 10%, announces FM Sitharaman
‘Gave Rs 1 cr to railways’: Uttarakhand on migrants made to pay train fare
‘Gave Rs 1 cr to railways’: Uttarakhand on migrants made to pay train fare
‘Didn’t want him to get out’: Ex-Pak captain on Sachin’s ‘unique’ talent
‘Didn’t want him to get out’: Ex-Pak captain on Sachin’s ‘unique’ talent
Audi launches A8 L Security in Russia, promises protection from snipers, bombs
Audi launches A8 L Security in Russia, promises protection from snipers, bombs
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ties up with Gilead for remdesivir
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ties up with Gilead for remdesivir
‘Waiting list of 3 lakhs to get trains’: Former migrant worker | On The Record
‘Waiting list of 3 lakhs to get trains’: Former migrant worker | On The Record
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Covid-19 LockdownAarogya SetuUP Covid-19 CasesMBSE HSLC Result 2020 DeclaredMizoram Board Class 10 result 2020Nirmala Sitharaman

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In