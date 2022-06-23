'Send Maharashtra MLAs to Bengal': Mamata Banerjee after TMC protest in Guwahati

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday slammed the BJP accusing the party of trying to topple the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. Questioning why MLAs are being sent to flood-affected Assam, the Trinamool supremo said, "Send Maharashtra MLAs to Bengal. We will extend good hospitality to them." The chief minister's statement came after Trinamool workers protested outside the Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati where the rebel Maharashtra MLAs are staying.

"Democracy is totally bulldozed by the BJP government. I feel sad. It's an unfortunate fact that the federal structure is totally demolished by the BJP government," Mamata Banerjee said.

Mamata Banerjee's nephew, Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday took a jibe at Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and said the priorities of the Himanta Biswa government are clear as the government is "busy following orders from Delhi to play host to rebel MLAs".

"I wish CM Himanta Biswa cared more about the flood-affected victims and less about toppling the Maharashtra government. Priorities are clear for a remote controlled subservient government," Abhishek tweeted.

Chief minister Himanta Biswa has drawn flak amid the Maharashtra political mayhem for turning host to the rebel Sena MLAs who chose Guwahati for their camping straight from Surat. Himanta, however, dismissed the criticism and said he will be happy if Assam becomes an international political epicentre which will help the state earn revenue. "We should be happy as it will bring in revenue. We will earn through GST and we need it during these difficult times of devastating floods in the state," Sarma said on Wednesday.

