Senior Air India pilot who failed alcohol test back as executive director

A senior Air India pilot, Captain Arvind Kathpalia, who failed an alcohol test early this month, was removed from the airline’s Board of Directors and redesignated as an executive director (ED).

The decision came after Directorate General of Civil Aviation’s (DGCA) order on November 13.

Kathpalia was holding the post of director (operations). He was found positive in his breathalyser test on November 11 before operating a Delhi-London flight. The result of the test conducted at 1.30pm was positive. A second test, conducted after twenty minutes, was also positive indicating that he was under the influence of alcohol.

After this incident, the airline took him off as the director (operations) and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the country’s aviation regulator, asked the airline to suspend Kathpalia.

A senior Air India official, said, “There has not been an internal order stating about the demotion of Kathpalia from the post of director to executive director. However, the decision has been taken after the DGCA wrote to the airline about the suspension orders.”

However, Air India spokesperson was unavailable for comment.

Aviation expert Vipul Saxena, said, “The removal of Kathpalia from the airline’s board of directors is an administrative action. Punitive action for misconduct while discharging duty should be taken after internal disciplinary enquiry by Air India based on suspension of license by DGCA for three years.”

Kathpalia was suspended for three months in January when he was tested positive for alcohol consumption during the mandatory pre-flight breathalyser (BA) test. He resumed flying duties after that.

First Published: Nov 20, 2018 22:53 IST