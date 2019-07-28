Senior Congress leader Jaipal Reddy passes away

Former Union minister and senior Congress leader S Jaipal Reddy passed away in the early hours of Sunday at a private hospital in Hyderabad.

Reddy is survived by two sons and a daughter. He was 77.

He had been suffering from pneumonia for some time and had been undergoing treatment at Asian Institute of Gastro-enterology at Gachibowli. On Saturday night, his condition turned critical and he breathed his last at 1.29 am.

Born on January 16, 1942 at Madgul village in Telangana’s Mahbubnagar district to Sudini Durga Reddy and Yashodamma, Reddy did his post graduation from Osmania University, Hyderabad.

He had been an active Congress worker in the initial days, but came out in protest against the party during Emergency in 1975. He later joined Janata Party and had been its general secretary between 1985 and 1988. He returned to the Congress in 90s.

He won as an MLA from Kalwakurthy assembly constituency for the first time in 1969 and went on representing it four times.

In 1984, he got elected to Lok Sabha for the first time from Mahabubnagar parluamentary constituency. In 1999 and 2004, he represented Miryalguda LS seat, and in 2009, he shifted to Chevella.

In 1990 and 1996, he was elected to Rajya Sabha and was the floor leader of Janata Dal in RS.

He served as Information and Broadcasting Minister in IK Gujral government. In Manmohan Singh government, he was Petroleum minister and later served as the Urban Development minister.

He won the best parliamentarian award in 1998.

