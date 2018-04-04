Senior Rajasthan IPS officer Indu Kumar Bhushan compulsorily retired

Senior Rajasthan cadre IPS officer Indu Kumar Bhushan, who has been at the centre of several controversies including one where he openly questioned the knowledge of a state governor, has been compulsorily retired by the government, an official said Wednesday.

A 1989-batch IPS officer, Bhushan, 52, is currently awaiting posting orders (APO). The engineer-turned police officer has been placed under the APO category five times.

Last year, Bhushan levelled corruption charges against the top brass of the state police. He also allegedly abused and thrashed his driver and gunman in 2013.

The Rajasthan government had forwarded a proposal in November last year to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs regarding compulsory retirement for the Additional Director General (ADG) rank IPS officer, which has been accepted, said Arvind Kumar Poswal, joint secretary, department of personnel of the Rajasthan government.

“The Centre has accepted the state government’s proposal and issued orders of compulsory retirement to ADG Indu Kumar Bhushan on March 29 and he will be served the orders today (Wednesday),” Poswal told PTI.

The retirement was given in public interest under the All India Services (death cum retirement benefits) rules, he said.

When contacted, Bhushan said he was “not aware of the development”.

AB Tech degree holder Bhushan, who hails from Bihar, served as SP CID (CB), SP Harijan atrocities, DIG-Traffic, IG rules, IG-administration, ADG (rules) and ADG (jail). He also served on deputation to UN Mission in Sierra Leone.

In September 2016, he wassent back to Jaipur from the National Police Academy, Hyderabad for allegedly questioning the knowledge of Telangana Governor ESL Narasimhan, a retired IPS officer, during a mid-career training programme.

Bhushanhad opposed the governor during a question-answer session and alleged that his ADC later misbehaved with him after the programme. He was immediately dropped from the programme and sent to the airport from the academy.