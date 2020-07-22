e-paper
Senior Uttarakhand cop warns criminals: Surrender or be ready to face consequences

Senior Uttarakhand cop warns criminals: Surrender or be ready to face consequences

There are 45 criminals in Uttarakhand’s US Nagar district, which borders Uttar Pradesh, who have bounty on their head.

india Updated: Jul 22, 2020 07:41 IST
Mohan Rajput | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, Rudrapur
The SSP of US Nagar district has told the criminals that the deadline for their surrender starts from Wednesday.
The SSP of US Nagar district has told the criminals that the deadline for their surrender starts from Wednesday.(Representative Photo/HT)
         

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), US Nagar, did some tough talking on Tuesday asking the criminals to either surrender or be ready to face the consequences.

The newly-appointed SSP, Dilip Singh Kunwar, issued a stern warning to the criminals. He asked them to surrender in 15 days. He also said that the police will not hesitate in carrying out encounters for those who try to escape.

“There are 144 wanted criminals including 45 who have a reward on their heads. The ones with reward should surrender before courts, police stations or police checkposts concerned in next 15 days while the remaining wanted criminals should surrender within seven days. The deadline will start from tomorrow (Wednesday),” Kunwar said on Tuesday, informing about his letter to his subordinates.

“If the criminals don’t surrender, then they will arrest them. And if in the process of arrest if any criminal attacks police to escape it, the police will reply accordingly including encounter. Police will not hesitate to resort to encounter if needed in such cases,” he added.

Emphasising on reducing the crime in US Nagar district, which borders Uttar Pradesh, the senior police officer said, “Criminals have no place in the society and are meant to be dealt with stringent possible action. I have instructed all COs and SHOs on the same lines.”

Out of the 45 wanted criminals with bounty on their heads, some of them are from outside the district while others belong to US Nagar. Two of them have a reward of Rs 20,000 and Rs 10,000 while others have reward ranging from Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000.

