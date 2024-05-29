Setback for Arvind Kejriwal as Supreme Court rejects plea seeking 7-day interim bail extension

The Supreme Court registry on Wednesday, May 29, refused urgent listing of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's plea seeking extension of his interim bail by seven days for undergoing certain medical tests. Arvind Kejriwal is set to surrender before the court on June 2. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)

The apex court registry refused to accept the application, saying since Kejriwal was given liberty to move the trial court for regular bail, the plea is not maintainable.

On Tuesday, a vacation bench comprising Justices JK Maheshwari and KV Viswanathan took note of the submissions of senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for the chief minister, and said the decision on the listing of the interim plea can be taken by the CJI as the judgement has been reserved in the main matter.

