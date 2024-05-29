 Setback for Arvind Kejriwal as Supreme Court rejects plea seeking 7-day interim bail extension | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Setback for Arvind Kejriwal as Supreme Court rejects plea seeking 7-day interim bail extension

ByHT News Desk
May 29, 2024 11:33 AM IST

Laundering case: The Supreme Court registry refused urgent listing of Arvind Kejriwal's plea for extension of interim bail by seven days on health grounds.

The Supreme Court registry on Wednesday, May 29, refused urgent listing of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's plea seeking extension of his interim bail by seven days for undergoing certain medical tests. Arvind Kejriwal is set to surrender before the court on June 2.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)

The apex court registry refused to accept the application, saying since Kejriwal was given liberty to move the trial court for regular bail, the plea is not maintainable.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

On Tuesday, a vacation bench comprising Justices JK Maheshwari and KV Viswanathan took note of the submissions of senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for the chief minister, and said the decision on the listing of the interim plea can be taken by the CJI as the judgement has been reserved in the main matter.

\

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections Result, Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live, Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / Setback for Arvind Kejriwal as Supreme Court rejects plea seeking 7-day interim bail extension
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On