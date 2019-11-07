e-paper
Seven arrested for assault on teacher in UP’s Prayagraj

Police said that Shivbabu Pandey was assisting a team from Soraon Community Health Centre during the camp when he scolded and allegedly slapped the student for the misbehaviour.

india Updated: Nov 07, 2019 02:23 IST
Farhan Siddiqui
Hindustan Times, Prayagraj
7 people were arrested for allegedly assaulting a teacher.
Seven people were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly assaulting a teacher in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj on Tuesday.

Shivbabu Pandey, the teacher, was thrashed hours after he reprimanded a student for misbehaving with a fellow girl student at a medical camp organised on the campus of an intermediate college in Prayagraj’s Shastri Nagar.

Senior police superintendent Satyarth Anirudh Pankaj said that raids were being carried out to arrest other accused, who were part of the mob involved in assaulting the teacher. He added they have accessed the video footage of the assault to identify the other assailants.

Police said that Pandey was assisting a team from Soraon Community Health Centre during the camp when he scolded and allegedly slapped the student for the misbehaviour.

The student later returned with a large group of villagers and assaulted Pandey. The mob broke a door, dragged Pandey OUT and assaulted him with sticks and rods. The mob chased away other college staff and the medical team. The assailants also broke CCTV cameras installed on the campus.

Station house officer Anil Singh rushed to the scene and chased away the mob. Pandey has been admitted to a local hospital; doctors said he suffered a hand fracture and sustained multiple injuries. A First Information Report has been filed in the case against six people and 10 unnamed assailants.

