Search
Thu, Sept 25, 2025
New Delhi oC

Seven detained after woman shot dead over land dispute in Rajasthan’s Dausa

BySuresh Foujdar
Published on: Sept 25, 2025 03:14 pm IST

A 52-year-old woman was shot dead. Her 53-year-old sister-in-law sustained a bullet injury and was referred to Dausa district hospital

Bhartapur: Seven people were detained after a 52-year-old woman was shot dead and her sister-in-law was injured on Thursday morning over a land dispute in Rajasthan’s Baswa area.

Police have identified the deceased as Kailashi Devi. (Representative photo)
Police have identified the deceased as Kailashi Devi. (Representative photo)

Police have identified the deceased as Kailashi Devi. Her sister-in-law, Bidam Devi (53), sustained a bullet injury and was referred to Dausa district hospital. The incident triggered protests, and villagers blocked the Alwar–Sikandra mega highway in Rajasthan for nearly five hours.

At least nine people, including the deceased’s family members, were injured, and some were admitted to the Baswa hospital. Villagers also tried to vandalise a roadways bus during the protest.

“Police detained main accused Rajendra Saini and six others from Alwar while they were allegedly attempting to flee to Uttar Pradesh,” Baswa police station in-charge Rajesh Kumar said.

Special teams have been formed to nab the remaining absconding accused.

The protests ended around 1 pm after authorities assured action against the accused, financial compensation, and a government job for the deceased’s dependent son.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and Ladakh Protest LIVE on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and Ladakh Protest LIVE on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Seven detained after woman shot dead over land dispute in Rajasthan’s Dausa
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On