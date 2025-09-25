Seven detained after woman shot dead over land dispute in Rajasthan’s Dausa

Bhartapur: Seven people were detained after a 52-year-old woman was shot dead and her sister-in-law was injured on Thursday morning over a land dispute in Rajasthan’s Baswa area. Police have identified the deceased as Kailashi Devi. (Representative photo)

Police have identified the deceased as Kailashi Devi. Her sister-in-law, Bidam Devi (53), sustained a bullet injury and was referred to Dausa district hospital. The incident triggered protests, and villagers blocked the Alwar–Sikandra mega highway in Rajasthan for nearly five hours.

At least nine people, including the deceased’s family members, were injured, and some were admitted to the Baswa hospital. Villagers also tried to vandalise a roadways bus during the protest.

“Police detained main accused Rajendra Saini and six others from Alwar while they were allegedly attempting to flee to Uttar Pradesh,” Baswa police station in-charge Rajesh Kumar said.

Special teams have been formed to nab the remaining absconding accused.

The protests ended around 1 pm after authorities assured action against the accused, financial compensation, and a government job for the deceased’s dependent son.