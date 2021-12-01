Seven lose vision in one eye after cataract surgery in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur

At least seven people lost vision in an eye after contracting severe infection after undergoing free cataract surgeries at private hospital in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur, officials familiar with the matter said on Tuesday. Muzaffarpur district magistrate Pranav Kumar said a team has been constituted for the probe.

The matter came to light after one eye of each of the seven patients had to be removed owing to panophthalmitis (severe eye infection) after they underwent the surgery at Muzaffarpur Eye Hospital.

“Eyes of four people were removed at the same hospital (Muzaffarpur Eye hospital) located in Juran Chhapra area of Muzaffarpur and of three others at Shri Krishna Medical College & Hospital, Muzaffarpur (SKMCH),” said Muzaffarpur civil surgeon Dr Vinay Kumar Sharma. Six others are currently undergoing treatment at SKMCH, Sharma said. He refused to share the date of removal of eyes.

Dr Subhash P, one of the four members of the probe team, said, “During preliminary investigation, it was found that as many as 65 patients underwent surgery at the hospital on November 22 itself. We have come across 13 cases in which either patients’ eyes have been removed or are undergoing treatment so far.”

The management of Muzaffarpur Eye Hospital admitted all of them were operated on there. “In the wake of the complaints from some patients after the operation, they were referred to other hospitals in Patna. In the meantime, we had to remove the eyes of four patients at our hospital itself,” Deepak Kumar, assistant manager, Muzaffarpur Eye Hospital, said.

The matter came to light on Monday after victims’ family members approached Sharma’s office complaining about the doctors’ negligence at Muzaffarpur Eye Hospital.

HT spoke to some of the victims’ kin and learnt of a common thread in the tragedy.

A resident of Muzaffarpur, Kaushaya Devi, in her 70’s, suffered excruciating pain along with swelling and frequent water discharge from her left eye (operated), hours after she was discharged from the Muzaffarpur hospital on November 22. “We took her to Muzaffarpur Eye Hospital and were told the need for immediate removal of the eye as it has gone past redemption and may affect the sight of the other eye,” said Chandan Kumar, Kaushaya Devi’s grandson.

Some others whose eyes had to be removed after cataract surgery are Savatri Devi (Muzaffarpur), Harendra Rajak (Vaishali), Meena Devi (Muzaffarpur) and Kaushalya Devi (Muzaffarpur).

Jaitun Khatoon and Jumarati Miyan, residents of separate villages in Muzaffarpur district, complained of extreme pain. “I feel like losing sight completely,” said Khatoon.