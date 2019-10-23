Seven policemen injured in stone pelting in Bhopal as mob targets shops

india

Oct 23, 2019

At least seven police personnel including a senior officer were injured in stone pelting by a mob opposing construction of a shopping complex on land of a temple in Shahpura area of Bhopal on Wednesday, said police.

Six people were arrested by the police in connection with the incident, according to police.

The injured cops included Bhopal city superintendent of police Bhupendra Singh, an inspector, two sub-inspectors and four constables.

Superintendent of police, south Bhopal, Sampat Upadhyaya said that there had been tension in the area for several months after a private society constructed shops near Bharat Nagar vegetable farm in Shahpura.

“A few months ago, a private society named Railway Society constructed shops near Bharat Nagar vegetable farm in Shahpura. The local residents of Bharat Nagar had been opposing the construction for the past three months and also lodged complaints at different government offices. The locals also moved the court over the land dispute. The locals claimed that the shops were constructed on the compound of a temple, constructed many years ago, and the construction of shops hindered the way to reach temple. On Wednesday morning, a large number of people gathered in front of shops and moved to demolish the shops. They also started stone pelting,” Upadhyaya said.

“When police personnel reached there to control the situation, the protestors also attacked the police personnel,” he added.

A heavy police force has been deployed in the area to bring the situation under control.

“City superintendent of police (CSP) Bhupendra Singh was seriously injured as a stone fractured his ribs. All the police personnel were admitted to a private hospital,” said Irshad Wali, deputy inspector general (DIG) of police.

