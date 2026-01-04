Several feared dead after massive explosion at stone quarry in Odisha; rescue operation underway| Video

Officials said the exact number of workers trapped under the debris is not yet known.

The incident occurred on Saturday evening at a quarry near Gopalpur village under the Motanga police station area. At the time, workers were reportedly involved in drilling and stone extraction activities when a large section of rocks collapsed, news agency PTI reported.

Several workers were feared dead after a large portion of rocks collapsed following an explosion at a stone quarry in Odisha's Dhenkanal district, officials said on Sunday.

Rescue teams from the local fire service and the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), along with a dog squad and heavy machinery, were rushed to the site soon after the incident.

Dhenkanal Collector Ashish Ishwar Patil and Superintendent of Police Abhinav Sonkar have reached the quarry to oversee the rescue efforts.

Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik, in a post on X said, "I am deeply saddened to learn that workers lost their lives due to a rockfall following an explosion in a stone quarry in Dhenkanal. At this sorrowful time, I convey my deepest condolences to the family members, along with prayers for the eternal peace of the departed souls.

"Let appropriate investigations be conducted into the circumstances under which this incident occurred and the state of the workers' safety measures, and let the government direct its attention toward immediately expediting rescue operations."

(With PTI inputs)