Several kids die due to high fever in Haryana, govt rushes health teams: Report

Several children have contracted a high fever and died in the Palwal district of Haryana, prompting the state government to rush teams of the health department to the area, according to news agency ANI on Tuesday. Dr Vijay Kumar, the senior medical officer of Hathin, said that the efforts to contain the spread of fever are in full swing in Chilli village in the city, according to the news agency.

"We got news of some cases of fever and 1-2 deaths. Taking notice of that, our health teams have come here. We are doing surveys. Medicines are being provided and an Out Patient Department (OPD) is being run. Spraying is being done,” Kumar said, according to ANI. “Testing for Covid-19, dengue, malaria has been started. We are also testing for other causes of fever. We have taken samples of 80 people who are having fever. No malaria cases have been reported. Four to five children have died due to dengue and several children are ill," Kumar added.

Kumar added that people were being made aware of dengue and malaria and ways to control them. He requested people to ensure that water does not stagnate anywhere, their surroundings are clean and they wear full-sleeved clothing.

The prevalence of fever over the last few days in the village has become a cause of concern even though the actual cause of fever has not been confirmed by the health department as yet.

"Doctors are telling that deaths are happening due to dengue. Even my child passed away at 6am in the morning. He was seven years old. He had a fever from August 27," a local resident was quoted as saying by ANI. “There are some children here who are ill, some are admitted to the hospital while some have died. There must be 30 cases of dengue at least. No health workers, teams from the health department have visited here,” he added.

"At least 12 have died from dengue. Deaths are being reported since August 25. Most of the deceased are children aged 3-12 years. There are children and some adults in every house of this village who are suffering from illness,” another villager said. “No one from the health department visited this village earlier except for a few very recent visits. Everyone in the village is terrified,” the villager alleged.

Naresh, the sarpanch of the village, said the cases of fever are being reported for the last 15 days or so and is due to “contaminated water.” “There are no malaria cases though. During testing in government hospitals, some dengue cases have been revealed. There are no healthcare centres in this village. Health teams have come here."

Meanwhile, the Centre has directed states and Union territories to step up ways to prevent and control activities for vector-borne diseases such as dengue, “without cutting any corners for safety” from Covid-19 as several states reported a rise in viral fevers. Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said in his letter to chief secretaries and administrators of all states and UTs that entomological surveillance, source reduction activities and prompt vector control measures must be implemented to minimising the risk of transmission.

Bhushan also underlined the need for keeping rapid response teams ready with all necessary logistics for timely deployment to combat any fever outbreak. All hospitals must be alerted for preparing contingency plans, ensure the availability of necessary diagnostics, drugs and other supplies for treatment or management of vector-borne disease cases.

