Chandigarh, Haryana Police Tuesday claimed it has been able to solve 111 criminal cases, including 35 serious murder cases, since 2024 with the help of fingerprint records collected and uploaded to the National Automated Fingerprint Identification System software. Several pending cases solved with help of fingerprint records in NAFIS software: Haryana Police

Using the same technology, 16 unidentified bodies were identified in 2024 and 15 more in 2025 so far, thereby resolving several old and pending cases, it said.

This initiative underscores Haryana Police's leading role in crime control, transparency in the justice system, and scientific policing, a statement said.

Director General of Police Shatrujeet Kapur congratulated the Haryana Police team on the success in the field of crime investigation.

To strengthen criminal identification on a scientific and technological foundation, Haryana Police has established measurement collection units at 31 different locations across the state.

The objective of these units is to systematically collect biometric, photographic, and physical measurement data of offenders and digitize it for upload to the National Crime Database.

Through these units, data of over 10,000 offenders has already been collected and uploaded - the highest in the country, the statement said.

These units have brought about an unprecedented improvement in rapid offender identification, resolution of old and unidentified cases, and seamless exchange of criminal information between states, the statement further said.

It said the NAFIS software represents a revolutionary advancement in the field of crime investigation. This national platform standardizes the upload of offenders' fingerprints, palm prints, and other biometric details, enabling identification of any criminal across the country within seconds.

Haryana Police has used this system not only to identify arrested offenders but also to match unidentified bodies, chance prints lifted from crime scenes, and evidence from old unsolved cases. As a result, police investigative efficiency has grown remarkably, leading to the successful dismantling of criminal networks.

The data released by State Crime Records Bureau highlights the rapid growth of Haryana Police's technological capability and expertise in fingerprint science.

In 2024, a total of 57,235 fingerprints were uploaded to NAFIS. Similarly, in 2025 , data of 55,612 new offenders has already been successfully uploaded.

In 2024, 2,392 chance prints were lifted, of which 916 were successfully matched in NAFIS. By August 31, 2025, 2,865 chance prints had been lifted, with 115 successful matches.

To enhance understanding and use of the NAFIS system, 176 workshops were organized across the state, training hundreds of police officers and fingerprint experts.

Haryana Police also identified 16 bodies in 2024 and 15 so far in 2025, many of which were linked to old criminal records.

The fingerprint branch of Haryana Police has solved three extremely complex cases using fingerprint science, demonstrating that modern technology and scientific investigation are the most effective tools for crime control.

"The Sohna murder case - A severely mutilated body found in the hills of Sohna, initially impossible to identify, was recognized through fingerprint analysis as that of Sameer. The mystery of the murder was unraveled and the accused were arrested," the statement said.

"The Ambala theft case - In a theft incident in Ambala, the chance prints found at the crime scene initially yielded no results, but later matched with those of Sonu Kanjar, arrested in Rajasthan. This revelation exposed an interstate criminal network operating across both states," it said.

"The Gurugram robbery case - Fingerprints of two accused matched records in the NAFIS database that linked them to several crimes in southern India, leading to the unmasking of a major interstate gang," the statement said, while adding these successes have proven that Haryana Police is not only advancing scientific policing within the state but also setting new directions in interstate crime control.

