Chandigarh, Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Friday said the state government has intensified the fight against drug menace and said that several properties of alleged drug traffickers have been demolished to send a message of firm conviction to eliminate the menace from the state. Several properties of drug traffickers demolished: Punjab governor

Kataria was addressing the Punjab Assembly on the first day of the Budget Session here.

"Under the ongoing crusade against drugs in the form of 'Yudh Nasheyan Virudh', a special focus has been to break the economic chain in the entire nexus," said the governor.

He said a high powered Cabinet sub-committee, under the chairmanship of Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, has been constituted to make this campaign successful.

Several properties of drug traffickers have been demolished to send the message of the state's firm conviction to completely eliminate the problem of drugs from the state, he said.

A Special Task Force , which has been restructured and strengthened as the Anti-Narcotics Task Force , was established to enforce drug laws, rehabilitate victims and prevent substance abuse, he said.

The Anti-Gangster Task Force and field units have made progress in combating organised crime, arresting 1,588 criminals, neutralising 13 gangsters, busting 571 criminal modules, and recovering 1,477 weapons and 327 vehicles used in crimes, he said.

Besides this, 386 criminal cases have been registered relating to Economic offences under Indian Penal Code and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita involving 957 Government Officers/ Officials of different levels and Private Persons.

The State Vigilance Bureau has arrested 826 accused in corruption cases and 132 accused have been convicted, he said.

The governor said the state government had constituted an 11-member committee to prepare an agricultural policy based on the environment, culture and crops of Punjab, which will help sustainable agriculture, protect natural resources and increase the income of farmers.

Kataria said 881 'Aam Aadmi Clinics' are operational in the state and 2.98 crore patients have availed the health services in these clinics and more than 90 lakh diagnostic lab tests have been conducted so far.

"Medicines worth ₹600 crore at the prevailing market rates and diagnostics tests worth ₹100 crore have been provided to patients at these clinics," he said.

"The state government is committed to provide free medicines to all patients in government hospitals and ₹200 crore is expected to be spent on purchasing medicines and consumables in the next financial year 2025-26," he said.

The governor said a comprehensive plan has been made for the improvement of buildings of all the district hospitals over the next three years.

