SGPC president’s car attacked in Mohali: Police

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami’s car was allegedly vandalised by a group of unidentified men at Chandigarh-Mohali border, where he had gone to attend a protest in support of release of Sikh prisoners, police said.

While no one was injured in the incident, the rear windscreen and side window of Dhami’s vehicle was damaged after the men attacked it with stones and swords.

The SGPC chief was driven to safety even as the men chased his vehicles and hurled abuses, a senior Chandigarh police officer said on condition of anonymity. One of the men even tried to prevent him from leaving the spot by sitting in front of his vehicle, the officer added.

Dhami was in Mohali to participate in a protest organised under the banner of ‘Kaumi Insaaf Morcha’ at the Chandigarh-Mohali border near YPS chowk to seek release of Sikh prisoners who have completed their jail sentences.

“We have not received any complaint so far. We will lodge an FIR as soon as a complaint is filed,” the officer cited above said.

Dhami alleged the attack was to disrupt the panthic unity. Addressing reporters here, he said he is not afraid of any such attacks and remained firm to protect the interests of the Sikhs.

“Some people among the organisers of the Morcha came to my house and invited me to participate in the morcha. While returning from the morcha, some people created a ruckus and damaged my vehicle,” he told reporters.

He slammed the police for being “mute spectators” to the incident and said the Punjab government and agencies were responsible for the attack.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal said the attack was part of a “deep-rooted conspiracy” to weaken the SGPC and “panthic” institutions.

“Such acts are born out of frustration at the failure to subdue and subjugate the ‘Khalsa Panth’. Now attempts are being made to create anarchy and civil war in the ‘panth’,” he claimed.

“The ‘panth’ will not allow such acts of cowardice and resolves to do everything in its power to seek the early release of all ‘Bandhi Singhs’ (Sikh prisoners). The SAD and SGPC will continue with programmes in this regard, including the ongoing signature campaign in earnest,” he added.

AAP state chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang said that the state government will find out what exactly happened. “There was no prior information about the SGPC chief’s visit to the spot,” he said.