Shah flags ‘poor record’ in use of law, calls for joint fight on drugs

Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday flagged the under-utilisation of the provisions of the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PITNDPS) Act, which allows detention of drug traffickers, as he urges states to make use of the law to break the ecosystem of drug trade in the country. Union home minister Amit Shah being presented with a plant by Director General of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Anurag Garg during the Regional Conference on "Drug Trafficking and National Security", at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI)

Chairing a regional conference on Drug Trafficking and National Security in the Capital, the home minister also said that dark web, cryptocurrency, and drones continue to pose a challenge for the country.

“There is a poor record of states using the provisions of the PITNDPS Act. Only two states have used it while it is zero for all other states,” Shah said.

“Punjab has used it once and Delhi has used it 13 cases. Rest all states and UTs have not used the provision of the PITNDPS. I urge everyone that the strict law has been made keeping in mind how heinous such a crime is,” he said, citing a survey which revealed that 7% citizens consume drugs.

The PITNDPS Act allows detention of habitual drug traffickers for a year. The government can even attach the properties of the detained person and their accomplices.

“People are saying that the use of drugs has increased. Drug use has not increased… It is just that we are acting on it and getting the results,” he said.

The Union minister highlighted the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government’s stern action against drug traffickers since 2014.

Between 2004 and 2014, 360,000 kg of drugs were seized, which increased sevenfold to 2.4 million kg in 10 years from 2014 to 2024, Shah said.

In 2024 alone, police forces and NCB seized drugs worth ₹16,914 crore — the highest figure since Independence, he said.

“It is an example that the public, the courts, and the entire ecosystem, down to the grassroots level, are responding positively to our efforts. The value of drugs destroyed in the 10 years between 2004 and 2014 was ₹8,150 crore, which has increased seven-fold to ₹56,861 crore in the last 10 years,” he said, adding that in the next one week, the government will dispose over 100,000 kg of drugs.

“The use of dark web, cryptocurrency, online marketplace, drones continue to pose a challenge for us even today,” he said.

Shah said a technical solution to these problems have to be found through joint efforts by the states and the central government and technocrats for the country’s security and development.

All agencies should strengthen the resolve for a drug-free India by stopping drug smuggling through the dark web, cryptocurrency and drones, he said.

“Drugs in large quantities are being seized from borders, ports, airports and other places. But don’t just be happy and click photos. I request supervisory officials to think of the case as not just one case but they should identify the network and bring it to its logical end. Even if it is one capsule, then the probe should focus on where it has come from. How is the capsule reaching the local shop where it is sold,” he said.

He also spoke about the mushrooming of clandestine drug labs and the need to track them and shut their operations.

“India is one of the largest producers of precursor chemicals, which is a concern in the fight against drugs. When strict measures are taken against traditional drugs, a natural diversion towards chemical drugs occurs,” he said.

While at least 50 illegal labs were busted across the country last year, there should be a ruthless approach in tracking and dealing with such laboratories, he said.

“People sell and traffic drugs for money. Financial investigation is important. If these drug traffickers know they will lose their money, their property will be gone and they will be also sent to jail, then only this menace will stop. We should not make the mistake of closing a case without its the investigation of its finances,” he said.

The conference is being attended by governors, lieutenant governors, chief ministers and senior officers from the eight participating states and UTs and the Centre.