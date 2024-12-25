Shah reviews implementation of three new criminal laws

Union home minister and minister of cooperation Amit Shah said on Tuesday that the three new criminal laws have become the protectors of civil rights and the basis of “ease of justice” under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as he reviewed the implementation of the legislation during separate meetings with the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) and Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, people aware of the matter said. Union home minister Amit Shah holds a review meeting with Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and other senior officials on the implementation of three new criminal laws in the state, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI)

During his first meeting with NCRB, the nodal body for the implementation of the laws, Shah said that alerts should be generated for all the criminal cases at predefined stages and timelines right from registration to benefit victims and complainants.

“The HM directed that alerts should be generated for all the criminal cases at predefined stages and timelines right from registration to disposal of the case to benefit victims and complainants. Alerts to Investigation Officers as well as senior officers as per pre-define timelines will help in expediting the process of investigation. He emphasised that a team of officers of MHA, NCRB should visit the States/UTs to increase the adoption of technical projects and assist them in all possible ways,” a statement issued by the PIB said.

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, which came into effect on July 1, replaced the colonial-era Indian Penal Code, the Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act of 1872 respectively.

Chandigarh has become the first in implementing all the provisions of the new judicial process and follows the envisaged process right from registration of an FIR, investigation, filing of chargesheets and the judgments by court by adopting the above mentioned apps.

During his meeting with the Uttarakhand CM, Shah pushed for 100% implementation of the new laws.

“The HM said that the Uttarakhand government should give priority to 100 per cent implementation of the new laws in all police stations and jails in areas where more FIRs are registered. Emphasizing on the use of technology, he said that more than one forensic mobile van should be available in every district of the state.Along with this, the HM also emphasized that a protocol should be made to decide the designated place for video conferencing and the cameras installed at all places should be of excellent quality,” the statement said.