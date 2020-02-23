Shaheen stir shows dilemma between rights, duties: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

india

Updated: Feb 23, 2020 01:18 IST

Union minority affairs minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Saturday that the protesters at Shaheen Bagh understood their fundamental rights but did not appear to understand their fundamental duties while demonstrating against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Naqvi said the stir was an example of the “dilemma” between rights and duties.

“Our Constitution has given us fundamental rights as well as fundamental duties. There is a dilemma between developing and developed... everyone is aware of their fundamental rights but how many know that within that Constitution under Article 51A, our fundamental duties are also listed…,” Naqvi said at the 10th edition of the Indian Student Parliament organised by the MIT-School of Government.

“At Shaheen Bagh our sisters have been sitting for a long time; I was telling Manish Sisodia ji that it is a dilemma between rights and duties. I do not think one can achieve their rights by hijacking a road,” Naqvi said at the event held at Vigyan Bhawan. “We will always be caught up in confusion if we do not understand our rights and duties,” he added.

“The DNA of our country is of unity and diversity and no other country can boast about the fact that it chose secularism over religion... this is what is taking us forward... We talk of getting rid of issues. In terms of poverty figures, nearly 27 crore were below poverty line in 2014 and that has gone down to 18 crore in 2018,” Naqvi said at the session titled Can Young India Rise to Zero Hunger, Zero Poverty by 2030.

Speaking at the same session, Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said India’s progress was hampered by the lack of focus in the field of education.

“When I was in school..we used to be told that India is a developing country... at that time, we used to feel good about it. We were told it would be developed in the next 8-10 years... Today, when we teach our children in school, we are still saying the same thing – India is a developing country. The track on which we are on as a country, if we don’t change, then even the next few generations after us will be told we are still a developing country.”

He said that the country’s youth should take an oath towards taking India on right path of development.