Sharad Pawar says power comes and goes, some are anxious after losing Maha polls

Sharad Pawar, the veteran politician heading the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), on Monday said some people were getting anxious after losing power in Maharashtra. Pawar’s statement came in the wake of the latest controversy in the western state over the issue of using loudspeakers at religious places and chanting of Hanuman Chalisa.

Pawar, whose party shares power with the Shiv Sena and Congress, said it is a good thing that the state government called an all-party meeting over the issue and that he would be very happy if something good comes out of the talks.

“Power comes and goes and there is no need to be anxious. Some people are getting anxious and I don't blame them, because before the state election (in 2019), claims were made of coming again to power but it did not happen and hence they are anxious,” Pawar said.

Speaking about demands for President’s Rule in the state, the veteran leader said such threats are not new and have no outcome.

Maharashtra | The threat of the imposition of the President's rule is always made, but it has no outcome. If a poll situation arises, then the recent Kolhapur by-election result has shown what kind of result would be there: NCP chief Sharad Pawar, in Pune pic.twitter.com/sHjPhi87AL — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2022

“The threat of the imposition of the President's rule is always made, but it has no outcome… This is not a new thing. Not everyone is like me. After our (state) government was dismissed in 1980, I was told about it at 12.30 in the night. I along with my friends immediately vacated the (CM's) house and moved to another place and on the next day, we all went to watch a cricket match at the Wankhede stadium and enjoyed the whole day," the former chief minister said in Pune.

Also read | BJP vs Shiv Sena amid Hanuman Chalisa row, loudspeaker controversy

“If a poll situation arises, then the recent Kolhapur by-election result has shown what kind of result would be there,” he added.

In a boost for the tripartite MVA government in Maharashtra, the Congress recently won the byelection to the Kolhapur North Assembly constituency, retaining the seat by defeating the BJP.

When asked about a BJP delegation going to meet the Union home secretary over certain incidents in Mumbai, the former central minister said it is obvious that some "anxious people" will go and explore their options, but there is no need to think over it.

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail