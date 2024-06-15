Sharad Pawar 'thanks' PM Narendra Modi at MVA press conference: 'Wherever he held rallies during Lok Sabha polls…

Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray and Prithviraj Chavan, the leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, held a joint press conference in Mumbai on Saturday and thanked the people of the country for supporting the alliance in the state in the Lok Sabha elections 2024. NCP-SCP supremo Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray at a press conference in Mumbai, (File)

Sharad Pawar of the NCP (SCP) took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that wherever he held roadshows and rallies, the MVA registered victories in those places in the Lok Sabha polls.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

“Wherever the Prime Minister's roadshow and rally took place, we won. That is why I consider it my duty to thank the prime minister… We thank PM Narendra Modi for making the political atmosphere conducive for the MVA,” said Sharad Pawar at the press conference.

Maharashtra was one of the three states, that dealt the biggest blow to the Bharatiya Janata Party and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the general elections, the first after the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party split to team up with the BJP in June 2022.

The BJP managed to secure only nine seats in Maharashtra from the 23 it got in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The Election Commission of India data showed that the NDA failed to gain victory in the majority of the seats where Modi campaigned. Modi held multiple public meetings and a road show in as many as 18 Lok Sabha seats of Maharashtra. The NDA failed to win in 15 of those seats, India Today reported earlier.

The Nationalist Congress Party – Sharadchandra Pawar chief ruled out any possibility of taking nephew Ajit Pawar back to his party.

In what can be seen as a show of strength, Uddhav Thackery of the Shiv Sena (UBT) announced that the MVA coalition will contest the Maharashtra assembly elections together.

Uddhav Thackeray also thanked the citizen groups and several YouTube channels for their contributions during the recently concluded elections.

"What was the narrative used by Modi? What about the Mangalsutra narrative? Was it right?," Uddhav Thackeray asked in response to the BJP's allegation that a fake narrative was used by the MVA against the ruling party in the elections.

Thackeray also said, "Those who left me will not be taken back in the the party.

Speaking on the occasion, senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan said there is no big or small brother in the coalition. "We will take a decision on seat sharing by considering each assembly seat. Our preliminary discussions have already happened," he said.