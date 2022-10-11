Home / India News / Sharad Pawar to welcome Cong's ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in Maharashtra

Sharad Pawar to welcome Cong's ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in Maharashtra

Updated on Oct 11, 2022 05:11 AM IST

Congress leaders in the know of the developments said Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor, the two contestants for the election on October 17, have not been invited.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar. (Photo by Kunal Patil/Hindustan Times)
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)chief Sharad Pawar and his daughter and Lok Sabha MP, Supriya Sule, are set to welcome Congress leader Rahul Gandhi when the Congress’s Bharat Jodo Yatra campaign reaches Maharashtra on November 9, leaders in the know of the developments said.

“NCP chief Sharad Pawar and his MP daughter Supriya Sule have expressed their desire to welcome the yatra when it enters Maharashtra. So they may welcome the yatra when it enters the state on November 9,” a party leader said and added that Pawar’s participation also helps send a message that the Opposition is united.

Meanwhile, the leaders said Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor, the two contestants for the election on October 17, have not been invited. A senior leader said Kharge was in Karnataka’s Mandya when party chief Sonia Gandhi joined the yatra.

Tuesday, October 11, 2022
