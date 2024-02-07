 Sharad Pawar's NCP faction gets new name after Election Commission snub | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / Sharad Pawar's NCP faction gets new name after Election Commission snub

Sharad Pawar's NCP faction gets new name after Election Commission snub

ByHT News Desk
Feb 07, 2024 07:32 PM IST

Election Commission allots 'Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar' as name for party led by Sharad Pawar.

The Election Commission on Wednesday officially designated 'Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar' as the name for the party led by Sharad Pawar.

Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar
Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar

In compliance with the Election Commission of India's directives, the Sharad Pawar faction submitted three name preferences for their party, allowing its leaders to participate in the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls.

The proposed names, in order of preference, were “Nationalist Congress Party – Sharadchandra Pawar”, “Nationalist Congress Party – Sharadrao Pawar”, and “NCP -- Sharad Pawar.”

The faction had also sought 'banyan tree' as the election symbol for itself.

The poll panel informed Sharad Pawar that it has approved his first preference, namely 'Nationalist Congress Party – Sharadchandra Pawar,' as the official name for his group/faction, allowing it for the upcoming election to six seats in the Rajya Sabha in Maharashtra.

The NCP faced a split in July last year when Sharad Pawar's nephew and senior leader, Ajit Pawar, joined the Eknath Shinde-led government along with eight party MLAs.

This is a developing story. Please get back to check for the latest updates.

    HT News Desk

